Experts discover surprising trend while examining nation's garbage: 'We still have a long way to go'

Singapore experienced a surprising surge in electronic waste in 2025, but this may also hint at a more positive development. Nonetheless, a waste-collection firm executive told The Straits Times that the country still has much work to do.

What's happening?

On Oct. 12, Alba E-Waste Smart Recycling reported that it has collected 60% more e-waste in 2025 than the same period last year — more than 11,000 tons, according to The Straits Times.

The National Environment Agency first tasked Alba with collecting and regulating the country's e-waste in 2021, and Alba launched a program to make e-waste recycling easier for residents.

Last year, Singapore only had 870 e-waste collection points, and in 2025, that number grew to approximately 1,000. By mid-2026, the Southeast Asian nation aims to have e-waste collection bins in all community centers and clubs.

Why is this important?

The massive increase in recycling highlights just how much e-waste was slipping through the cracks before Singapore stepped up its efforts.

According to The Straits Times, a 2018 study estimated that Singapore produces more than 66,000 tons of e-waste every year, with only 6% of it being recycled.

That waste represents the loss of valuable resources such as lithium, gold, silver, and copper. Globally, e-waste leads to around $57 billion in lost raw materials each year.

As one of the fastest-growing wastestreams worldwide, e-waste also poses a unique environmental threat because it contains hazardous substances, including lead and mercury.

Improper disposal can even cause fires, releasing toxic fumes into the air. In the U.K., for instance, authorities traced multiple fires back to vaping devices thrown into regular trash bins.

What else is Singapore doing about e-waste?

Local firms that supply, manufacture, and import electronics fund Alba's e-waste program. Based on feedback, Alba introduced a bin-locator feature to its Step Up app to help users identify their nearest collection points — located in shopping malls, retail stores, supermarkets, and community centers, according to The Straits Times.

Additionally, Alba redesigned the app's layout to make it more user-friendly. Since January, residents have been able to call on Alba's free recycling pickup service to handle large appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

However, Alba E-Waste chief executive Jakob Lambsdorff emphasized that his firm's work isn't done. "We still have a long way to go, and we want to make it more convenient to the public … We believe there is still significant runway to improve collection rates further," he said.

Alba is considering adding collection bins to residential areas. Mr. Lambsdorff also said Alba is reassuring the public that recycling old phones and laptops won't compromise their data security. "Convenience, accessibility and education must go hand in hand," he said.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

E-waste is a global problem. Fortunately, plenty of projects are underway to support a cleaner future. E-waste solutions provider Computer Recycling has expanded its services to all five boroughs in New York City. A Swiss firm has invented a biodegradable printed circuit board. A Cornell University-led team has developed a nontoxic way of recovering gold from e-waste.

You can recycle e-waste to keep it out of landfills — and doing so can be profitable. Amazon, Apple, and Best Buy are among the major brands that accept old electronics for store credit.

