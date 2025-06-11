Two powerhouse companies make game-changing breakthrough that could revolutionize electric vehicles: 'Unprecedented speed'

Two powerhouse companies have cracked the code on silicon battery technology that could revolutionize electric vehicles with unprecedented durability and lightning-fast charging capabilities, according to a recent piece by Interesting Engineering.

BASF and Group14 Technologies announced their breakthrough silicon battery solution that delivers faster charging, higher energy density, and extreme durability — even when facing scorching temperatures that would typically damage traditional batteries. The innovation uses commercially available materials in a drop-in-ready format, making it easier for manufacturers to adopt quickly.

"The future of energy storage powered by silicon batteries is here, and our collaboration with BASF is driving mainstream adoption at unprecedented speed," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies.

Silicon has long promised superior battery performance compared to traditional graphite, but past attempts struggled with stability and cycle life. The collaboration combines BASF's Licity 2698 X F binder — specifically developed for silicon-rich anodes — with Group14's advanced silicon battery material, called SCC55.

Test cells for the silicon battery typically exceed 1,000 charging cycles while retaining 80% of their capacity under standard conditions. These batteries still achieved over 500 cycles while providing nearly four times the capacity of traditional graphite anodes at temperatures reaching 113°F.

This innovation can help to address major barriers to EV adoption by promising batteries that charge faster, last longer, and perform reliably in extreme conditions. Group14's SCC55 material can improve charge times dramatically while enabling batteries to last up to 50% longer than conventional lithium-ion technology. Group14's SCC55 material already powers millions of devices worldwide, and their collaboration with BASF's specialized binding technology creates a solution that meets and exceeds current industry requirements for commercial battery production.

"Strong and capable lithium batteries are crucial for electric mobility's mass adoption," said Dr. Thomas Schiele, vice president of BASF's battery binder business.

The companies expect this advancement to help meet today's soaring energy needs while supporting the next generation of AI-powered technologies and sustainable transportation.

While specific timelines for consumer availability weren't announced, the fact that both companies emphasize the technology's readiness for mainstream adoption suggests EV drivers could see these improvements in upcoming vehicle models sooner rather than later.

