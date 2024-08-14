The 'Expedia of solar panels' helps you slash the upfront cost of home solar panels: 'We make pricing transparent'

Even though solar panels are now more affordable than ever, a 2022 EcoWatch Survey found that the upfront cost was the top deterrent to adopting the utility bill–slashing technology.

However, the "Expedia of solar panels" can help interested parties get the best of both worlds, helping homeowners find quality panels at the lowest price without hidden tricks.

Online marketplace EnergySage is a one-stop shop with free educational resources, solar-estimate calculators, and no-nonsense advice from trusted experts who can help you get the most bang for your buck — and begin enjoying lower electric bills.

"We make pricing transparent," President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down in an interview. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

Solar panels can lead to an annual savings of approximately $1,500 on electric bills, which is reason enough to be intrigued by their potential.

However, they also contribute to a healthier future because they don't generate harmful gases when turning sunlight into electricity. Homeowners who didn't own panels cited helping the environment as the second-leading reason why they'd be interested in installing their own systems, per EcoWatch.

Air pollution from dirty fuels such as oil, gas, and coal has been linked to millions of premature deaths every year, as Our World in Data details. It is also the primary reason why Earth has been warming at an accelerated rate since the preindustrial era, contributing to issues including more frequent and severe extreme weather events and the spread of disease.

Considering all of this, it's easy to see why thousands have turned to EnergySage to explore their solar options. Getting started is easy, too. All you need to do is enter your five-digit ZIP code to begin. You also don't need to worry about sales pitches. Unless you request a call, everything can be done 100% online.

"We don't require a phone number, so you don't get bombarded with sales calls. Instead, you message with installers right on our platform," Hadlow said in the interview with The Cool Down. "Our expert analysts and researchers developed a unique rating system that helps you understand the quality of solar panels and inverters, giving you confidence in the systems you are being quoted."

The EnergySage president and COO estimates that the company's free tools have helped homeowners save more than $100 million, with the average buyer spending 20% less than the national average on home energy projects. There's no pressure to buy right away, either.

"You don't have to shop through EnergySage, but come get our free information and talk to our free Energy Advisors," Hadlow said in The Cool Down interview. "You'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."

