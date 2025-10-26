Startup founded by ex-Tesla engineer powers up game-changing facility: 'It's just so important'

"When you invent something new, it's a lot easier to then produce it where you invent it."

A new era of American-made electric vehicle batteries is underway. Sila, a battery materials startup founded by former Tesla engineer Gene Berdichevsky, has just powered up its first large-scale production plant in Moses Lake, Washington, and it's a major milestone for cleaner, longer-range EVs.

The facility has been under construction for nearly two years. The Sila plant is capable of producing enough advanced material for between 20,000 and 50,000 electric vehicles. As the plant scales, it could eventually support battery production for up to 2.5 million EVs.

Silicon anodes represent one of the most promising breakthroughs in modern battery science. Unlike traditional graphite anodes, silicon can hold much more lithium, allowing batteries to store up to 50% more energy, charge faster, and last longer. This means EVs that can travel farther on a single charge and spend less time plugged in. These improvements could make EVs more practical and affordable for everyday drivers.

"When you invent something new, it's a lot easier to then produce it where you invent it," said Berdichevsky to TechCrunch. While other companies are working on similar tech, it "is really the first auto-scale silicon anode plant in the U.S.," he said.

The company's Moses Lake site was chosen strategically. The region offers cheap, renewable hydropower, wide-open space, and easy access to raw materials. These are all essential for cost-efficient, sustainable manufacturing. "The cost structure of this technology is predicated on low-cost energy," Berdichevsky said, noting that the location helps keep the plant's carbon footprint and expenses low.

Sila already has supply agreements with Panasonic and Mercedes-Benz, which plan to use its silicon anode material in next-generation EVs. Early production runs from the new plant will confirm consistency with materials developed at Sila's research and development facility in Alameda, California, a critical step toward full-scale commercialization.

In time, Sila's technology could help reduce dependence on foreign graphite sources, many of which come from regions with weaker labor and environmental protections. It will also help cut costs for automakers and drivers alike. Plus, as we transition away from gas-powered transportation, we'll be cutting down the amount of planet-warming pollution that is dirtying our air, contributing to extreme weather, and accelerating rising global temperatures.

With demand for EVs expected to skyrocket over the next decade, Berdichevsky says this is just the beginning.

"There's not a CEO of a Western automaker that doesn't believe that within a decade. … They're going to be selling almost all electric vehicles," he said. "I think it's just so important for us as a country to continue to learn to do this and create the ecosystem so that we can never fall behind again."

