Experts issue warning as 'dramatic' weather system heads toward US: 'May lead to localized flooding'

Some areas could see nearly four times the amount of normal rainfall.

The moisture from what was once a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, will sweep northeastward into the Southwest this weekend, raising the risk of life-threatening flash flooding for several states.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla are moving across northern Mexico into the desert southwest and the Great Basin. A National Hurricane Center advisory placed the center of Priscilla around 165 miles west-southwest of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico, moving north-northwest at eight miles per hour. The storm's maximum sustained winds have diminished to 45 miles per hour.

Meteorologists with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) noted the "dramatic increase" of moisture in the Southwest, while forecasters with the Flagstaff National Weather Service office warned of "an increasing potential for heavy rainfall and localized flooding," per the New York Times.

The WPC has outlined portions of at least seven southwestern states for a slight to marginal risk, levels one and two out of four, respectively, of excessive rainfall capable of producing flash flooding. The heaviest rain is expected to target southeastern California and Nevada, southwestern Utah, and western Arizona today and tonight.

More than 28 million people across portions of at least 11 states will face a marginal, slight, or moderate risk of heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding Friday into early Sunday morning, according to the WPC. The majority at risk will be concentrated in six southwestern states. Phoenix is located in the moderate risk area, classified as level three out of four.

"Due to the excessive moisture that will be in place, any stronger showers or thunderstorms that do manage to form will be capable of producing moderate to heavy rainfall which may lead to localized flooding," according to the Phoenix National Weather Service's forecast discussion issued on Thursday. "The peak of the rainfall is then likely to occur during the overnight hours Friday night through Saturday morning as the mid-level remnants of TC Priscilla are expected to move across Arizona from southwest to northeast."

Portions of Arizona could see nearly four times the amount of normal rainfall for October in just a few days. Phoenix averages 0.56 inches of rainfall for the month of October. Localized heavier rainfall totals in Arizona could climb as high as two to three inches.

Our warming world is supercharging extreme weather events, amplifying the impacts of everything from heatwaves to floods. Scientists have attributed heavier rainfall and stronger winds to several hurricanes as a consequence of our overheating planet. Two of the country's most deadly hurricanes, Katrina and Helene, were boosted by our warming world.

At its peak, Hurricane Katrina's sustained winds reached 175 miles per hour as it intensified into a Category 5 storm over waters that averaged 1.6 degrees warmer due to the changing climate.

"Our analysis determined that climate change made these ocean temperatures up to 18 times more likely and, along with tropical climate warming, increased Katrina's maximum sustained wind speed by 5 mph," researchers with Climate Central concluded.

Researchers with World Weather Attribution said their findings from an analysis of Hurricane Helene "show that climate change is enhancing conditions conducive to the most powerful hurricanes like Helene, with more intense rainfall totals and wind speeds."

They added that their conclusion was "in line with other scientific findings that Atlantic tropical cyclones are becoming wetter under climate change and undergoing more rapid intensification."

