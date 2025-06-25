Experienced traveler shares pro tips after breathtaking trip aboard one of the fastest trains on the globe: 'There is no room for error'

A recent TikTok post shared by Places Frankie Goes (@placesfrankiegoes) is making the rounds online — and it's got travelers itching to hop on Japan's legendary bullet train, also known as the Shinkansen.

In the video, the creator documents a ride from Kyoto to Tokyo aboard one of the fastest passenger trains in the world. "We used it to get from Kyoto to Tokyo, which is about 250 miles up the country, and it took just over two hours, with speeds of up to 200 mph," they explain.

"The train's mainly known for not only its speed and design but also its efficiency and comfort," the creator adds. "Be warned, though: There is no room for error here. You can't even be a minute late, as these trains leave bang on time, with an average delay time of just 20 seconds."

Beyond the impressive speed and on-time performance, the train experience seems hard to beat. "The carriages are spacious and comfortable," the TikToker notes, pointing out that every seat comes with legroom, a tray table, and a power outlet. It's even snack-friendly. Passengers are allowed to bring meals aboard, with the creator loading up on goodies from 7-Eleven beforehand.

One of the biggest tips the TikToker gives is to sit on the left side when heading from Kyoto to Tokyo for a rare view of Mount Fuji. "It's only visible about 80 days a year, so we were really pleased to even catch this little glimpse," they share. When booking through a service such as Klook, travelers can pay extra for a Mount Fuji-view seat to ensure they don't miss out. "There's a small extra charge for Mount Fuji-view seats, which took the total cost, including fees, to £77 ($104) per person," the creator says.

This travel option not only makes the most sense — as it's affordable, quick, and reliable and even allows you to eat and sightsee along the way — but high-speed rail also helps the environment by reducing traffic congestion and pollution.

Fans were quick to express their awe.

"Such helpful information for people traveling to Japan! We loved taking the Shinkansen," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "I've never seen efficiency like Japan! They had everyone boarded, on the plane and the plane took off within 20 mins at Narita. Unheard of in the UK!"

