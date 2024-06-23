Travelers share 'impressive' experience exploring one of the world's fastest trains: 'You can see why they call it a bullet train'

"This gives you an idea of the technology that has gone into this."

A pair of travelers shared their high-speed rail experience in Taiwan, touting the trip, technology, and even the train itself.

YouTubers Shev and Dev hopped on a bullet train from the capital, Taipei, to Kaohsiung City. The 345-kilometer (214-mile) trek, which covers most of the length of the East Asian island, takes about an hour and 45 minutes, and it costs just $46.

After they disembarked, the duo sped along the platform to get a look at the front of the train.

"This gives you an idea of the technology that has gone into this," Dev said. "You can see why they call it a bullet train — not only for its speed but the shape."

Shev marveled at the "oblong" nose, saying it made it feel "like a spaceship." She also described the trip as "easy" and "swift," while Dev called the technology "impressive."

"And this is not the only one," he said, turning to the other side of the station. "... On this side, there's another three lined up."

High-speed rail is a popular method of travel in Asia, and it works wonders for wallets and the planet.

Rail travel is quicker, cheaper, and less polluting than flying, which is carbon-intensive and accounts for 2.5% of global carbon dioxide pollution. Despite improvements in efficiency, rising demand means the industry's pollution output doubled from 1990 to 2019, according to Our World in Data.

High-speed trains are better for the environment because three-quarters of rail passenger travel relies on electrification, Carbon Brief reported in 2019. Though rail conveys 8% of travelers (and 7% of cargo) globally, the industry makes up 2% of energy demand via transportation — and just 0.3% of CO2 pollution.

The International Energy Agency says transportation pollution would peak in the 2030s if rail lines were expanded "aggressively" since they could cover 80% of aviation travel on the same routes.

This discrepancy is widest in Asia, home to the most efficient and fastest trains in the world, as well as the most extensive network of tracks.

If Indonesia, the United States, and other countries can do even a fraction of what China has, we'll be well on the way to a cleaner, healthier future.

