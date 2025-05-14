Traveler shares stunning video of luxurious experience aboard international high-speed train: 'This was really cool'

"You will not believe the price."

A TikTok traveler's high-speed train ride through China is turning heads, making many wonder why this level of luxury and efficiency isn't more common elsewhere.

TikTok user Sidney George (@sidneyygeorge) recently posted a video of their solo trip from Hong Kong to mainland China, riding on one of the country's bullet trains. The video, which has generated over 1.6 million views, showcases a spotless, high-tech cabin with reclining seats, crisp lighting, and near-total silence.

"I'm in business class on a train in China and you will not believe the price," said the user in a video of their excursion. "This whole experience was just crazy."

China has the largest network of high-speed railways in the world, and a large percentage of the system — almost 75%, according to a 2023 study — runs on electric power, offering a cleaner alternative to gas-guzzling cars and short-haul flights.

Trains on routes like this one can reach up to 217 mph, which drastically reduces travel times and provides a sleek, accessible experience for passengers.

The post has sparked conversation not only about luxury rail travel but also about how far ahead China is when it comes to high-speed public transportation.

"Now you agree that Europe and USA are living in 700BC while CHINA is living in 2080," joked one user in the comments of the video.

"Business class on a 1hr or so trip for only £30?!! The train I take is barely 30 minutes and it's around £60 for business class," said another user.

"Honestly this whole experience was crazy," said the TikToker. "I'm not in the position to fly business right now, so this was really cool."

As cities worldwide rethink transportation, this viral moment reminds us what's possible when innovation, sustainability, and design come together.

High-speed rail isn't just fast. It is a glimpse of how transit can elevate both people and the planet.

