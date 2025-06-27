New report reveals simple factor making cities healthier for all people — here's what you need to know

Observer recently shed light on a powerful but often overlooked story: Electric vehicles aren't just cutting carbon pollution — they are cleaning the air we breathe and improving public health in cities around the world.

As the piece details, EV adoption is surging. In 2023, global sales jumped 35%; U.S. sales were up over 40%. But beyond the climate stats and cost savings, the most immediate impact is human: reduced exposure to harmful air pollution.

In areas where EV use is rising, communities are experiencing improvements in air quality and measurable drops in health issues tied to pollution — especially in neighborhoods located near high-traffic roads.

Rei Vardi, the writer of the article, noted that "regions with high EV penetration see measurable improvements in local air quality, contributing to improved public health outcomes."

These gains are especially meaningful in urban areas where exposure to pollution has long been linked to asthma, heart disease, and premature death.

It's not just passenger cars, either. Cities including New York and Los Angeles are electrifying buses, delivery fleets, and even emergency services — all of which lowers pollution where people live, work, and go to school.

Observer also highlighted how public policy is accelerating this shift. With federal tax credits, state rebates, and city-level incentives, EV adoption is becoming more accessible.

Initiatives such as low-emission zones and grants for small businesses to electrify their fleets are already reshaping urban life — helping to create quieter, healthier neighborhoods for everyone.

While battery manufacturing comes with its own carbon costs, Vardi pointed out that even when powered by fossil fuels, EVs still emit far less heat-trapping pollution over their lifetimes than gas-powered vehicles.

"EVs use over 75% of their energy to power the wheels. That means less waste and more mileage from the same amount of energy," he wrote.

By making your next car an EV, you can reap the health benefits that EVs present, not just for yourself but for everyone around you. Cleaner choices don't just help the planet — they help people, especially the most vulnerable.

