Study reveals preventable factor driving heart disease surge: 'Not a byproduct of economic development'

The study concluded that it contributed to a staggering percentage of these diseases.

A new study linked soil and water pollution to the human health crisis of global heart disease, according to News Medical Life Sciences.

What's happening?

Published in the journal Atherosclerosis, the study reviewed the effects of soil and water contaminants such as heavy metals, synthetic chemicals, microplastics, and nanoplastics on human health.

The research concluded that soil and water pollution contributed to noncommunicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases. More than two-thirds of diseases caused by pollution are noncommunicable diseases, and 60% of those are cardiovascular diseases.

According to News Medical Life Sciences, illnesses related to pollution led to 9 million premature deaths in 2019 and pollution accounted for roughly 268 million disability-adjusted life years.

Contaminants in water and soil largely come from agriculture, waste management, industries, mining, and fuel consumption.

Even though pollution massively contributes to damaging human health, the global action plan to prevent noncommunicable diseases doesn't currently include pollution mitigation.

Why is soil and water pollution important?

Exposure to toxic chemicals via water and soil pollution negatively impacts human health. Heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury can lead to neurodevelopmental disorders, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases..

Plastic degradation releases microplastics and nanoplastics, which can increase cardiovascular event risks by accumulating in arterial plaques. Many plastics also contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have been linked to fertility issues, cancer, and thyroid disease, among other health issues.

Soil and water pollution is a major health hazard around the world. It's also devastating for the environment. Soil is critical for carbon storage, but its degradation reduces this capability. Water and soil pollution can lead to the breakdown of food chains, ecosystems, and biodiversity.

What's being done about pollution exposure?

Reducing our use of plastics can play a large role in cutting down pollution and reducing our exposure to microplastics and nanoplastics. Using air purifiers and water filters also helps decrease exposure to some pollutants.

The research paper noted that interventions such as chelation therapies, which bind and remove heavy metals from the bloodstream, are effective treatments that can reduce cardiovascular risk.

For larger-scale pollution management, policy initiatives such as the European Commission's zero pollution vision and the European Union's soil deal are critical for lowering our exposure to toxic chemicals and keeping our environment safe.

As News Medical Life Sciences pointed out, "While pollution drives several diseases, it is preventable and not a byproduct of economic development, as high-income countries have shown that replicable, cost-effective solutions can control pollution."

