Manufacturer unveils innovative vehicle that could revolutionize transportation — here's what's happening

It's moving into a new phase of testing.

India's Omega Seiki Mobility recently announced the country's first self-driving electric auto rickshaw designed for passenger and cargo transport in controlled environments, which has completed initial trials.

Dubbed the Swayamgati, this autonomous tuk tuk was built for short-distance travel around airports, smart campuses, industrial hubs, and other semi-closed areas where it will rely on advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to navigate safely and efficiently, BharatFast reported.

It's the next step in electric vehicle evolution for India, which surpassed China in 2023 to become the world's largest electric three-wheeler market, selling over 580,000 units that year, according to pv magazine.

EVs accounted for 5% of the country's automobile sector in 2024, with the government setting a goal of raising that to 30% by 2030 — a step that would significantly reduce tailpipe pollution from dirty fuel-powered vehicles dominating the market.

For now, the Swayamgati won't be hitting the crowded city streets. Instead, the autonomous EV three-wheeler will navigate less crowded areas as it moves into the second phase of its testing: controlled commercial environments.

The Swayamgati is powered by a 10.3-kilowatt-hour battery that provides a range of just over 74 miles, which should be more than enough for its short-range applications.

Lidar sensors, a GPS navigation system, AI-based obstacle detection, and remote safety controls make up the autonomous system. These help it detect obstacles, follow pre-mapped routes, and make real-time decisions without human intervention, BharatFast explained.

OSM has announced plans to produce 1,500 units over the next two years to meet consumer demand, with both passenger and cargo models priced from around $4,560, BharatFast detailed.

There are long-term savings associated with EVs over cars with internal combustion engines. Electric vehicles have lower maintenance costs since they don't require oil or fluid changes, and they offer significant fuel savings.

Homeowners who install solar panels can use the clean, sustainable power of the sun's rays to power their EVs and further reduce charging costs. In the U.S., free services like EnergySage can help consumers compare installation quotes from vetted installers.

Reducing air pollution in major Indian cities has been the goal of the National Clean Air Program, launched in 2019, though the country must also contend with neighboring nations that have some of the highest air pollution levels globally.

Switching from gas-powered vehicles to more sustainable electric models that don't emit tailpipe pollution would be a move in the right direction, both for the planet and for residents in heavily trafficked areas across India.

