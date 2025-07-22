Automaker unveils SUV with eye-popping features — including a claim that it can 'climb a mountain'

An Indian automaker has introduced an electric SUV that pushes the boundaries of the market.

Tata Motors has begun producing the Harrier electric vehicle, and based on the features laid out by Mobility Outlook, other car manufacturers are going to have to step up their game to compete in markets where the car releases. As things stand, the car is exclusive to India, but demand could change that.

The Harrier EV offers two battery options, a 65-kilowatt-hour battery and a 75 kWh battery, reaching ranges of about 313 miles and 390 miles per charge, respectively. Tata is so confident in its battery packs that it offers a lifetime warranty, Mobility Outlook reported. The company also claims that you can add about 155 miles of range with just 15 minutes of charging, and go from 20% to 80% charge in just 25 minutes.

While that is all great news, it's the extra features that set the Harrier EV apart. According to Mobility Outlook, the SUV has six terrain modes, including "Rock Crawl" (shown impressively in some videos with the ability to "climb a mountain") and "Sand." It has a 540-degree "Surround Vision" with transparent underbody view, as well as a digital HD rearview camera with dual dashcams and a blindspot video feed.

The Harrier EV also comes with "Summon Mode," which allows you to move the vehicle forward or in reverse using the key fob, which can really come in handy for those tight parking spots. It boasts a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system, too, which translates to partial driving automation.

One of the best features, however, is its affordability. The Harrier EV ranges from around $25,000 to $35,000, depending on the version.

Getting more people into EVs is one of the best ways to fight the overheating of the planet, which is caused in part by the carbon pollution from gas-powered vehicles. EVs with cool features like the ones in the Harrier EV could convince car buyers to make their next car an EV, and that's especially important in such a high-population country like India, which is now the world's most populous country at over 1.4 billion people.

These features are just supplemental to the features that come standard with every EV, such as the money saved from not having to pay for gas or for the routine maintenance that gas-powered vehicles require.

Furthermore, adding home solar dramatically increases EV driver savings because charging with solar power is much cheaper than using the grid or public charging stations. EnergySage provides a free tool that allows you to compare local vetted installers and can save homeowners up to $10,000.

