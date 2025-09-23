Startup develops innovative bricks that can eat air pollution: 'Incredibly unique'

U.K.-based startup earth4Earth has unveiled earth-based bricks that can basically eat air pollution.

The ancient techniques that inspired this development could revolutionize a construction sector that accounts for massive amounts of harmful pollution.

Established in 2023, earth4Earth comprises scientists and engineers. Those involved want to clean up construction while ensuring developers have the tools they need to deliver safe and comfortable buildings that stand the test of time.

The buildings and construction industry produces nearly 40% of planet-warming emissions worldwide, according to the UN Environment Programme, while the World Economic Forum observed cement production alone generates around 8% of carbon pollution globally.

To combat this, earth4Earth said it studied traditional Chinese earth buildings known as Fujian Tulou, which emerged in the 12th century. Many have stood for hundreds of years.

Today, most modern binders use lime. However, as earth4Earth explained, the process of creating these lime binders is energy-intensive and often relies on dirty fuels to achieve the high temperatures required, releasing toxic pollutants linked to millions of annual premature deaths.

While the startup also uses lime, it developed a proprietary technique that it can perform at room temperature, reducing its heat-trapping, health-harming emissions from the outset.

What's more, its e4E binder stores carbon during the manufacturing process and continues to do so during its service life. When the bricks are ready for decommissioning, they are 100% recyclable and can be transformed into new bricks or used as fertilizer to support crop growth.

"The binder is incredibly unique," earth4Earth co-founder Theodore Hanein said, per Interesting Engineering.

As the bricks are certified under the British Standard for clay masonry units, builders can use any mortar that meets applicable British standards during their projects.

The earth4Earth production line is now up and running in China. The company plans to expand manufacturing into the U.K. next year, creating dozens of local jobs.

"We are planning to develop other types of brick and materials using the e4E binder in the future too," earth4Earth director and co-founder Lei Zhang told Interesting Engineering. "We want to provide practical solutions to the decarbonisation of the construction industry, and we believe that high-quality materials with a range of eco-credentials will deliver this."

