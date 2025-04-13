Researchers unveil 'groundbreaking' self-driving tractor set to revolutionize farming: 'Makes its control more versatile'

University of Córdoba researchers developed a self-driving tractor to automate agricultural tasks.

Their tractor can navigate farm fields autonomously to alleviate human labor burdens and improve efficiency.

According to a news release hosted by Phys.org, the university team collaborated with mechanical manufacturing and programming companies to create a robotic tractor that could perform in woody crop fields. They published their work in Computers and Electronics in Agriculture to promote the technology for future commercialization.

The autonomous tractor has three steering modes, allowing it to drive straight, make turns, and respond to trajectories while shifting between modes. It also has a hybrid steering system that offers enhanced performance as the tractor follows waypoints.

The researchers tested the tractor in an olive grove to evaluate the features. They found it was ideal for making precise turns and handling straight sections of fields.

"On the national market, there are some small autonomous vehicles that can be applied to agriculture, but there were none with a tractor's functionality," Rubén Sola, one of the researchers, explained. "This vehicle has the same functions as a tractor, but is groundbreaking in that, in addition to being autonomous, it features two independent self-leveling axles with steerable wheels, which makes its control more versatile."

It is an exciting time for agricultural automation because of the potential to transform the way farmers grow crops.

Modern technology, such as autonomous vehicles, innovative robots, and artificial intelligence-powered systems, can make farming more efficient and sustainable. Automation can also reduce labor costs and human errors while keeping people safe and boosting productivity.

Other examples of agricultural innovations include using AI to reduce pesticide use, autonomous planters to optimize precision, and high-tech features to inform fertilization decision-making.

However, one challenge for researchers to overcome is the development of clean-energy electric motors to power agricultural machinery.

The University of Córdoba researchers who developed this autonomous tractor built it with a diesel and hydraulic propulsion system because of the power and torque required. They noted that electric motor batteries would struggle to work for a whole day.

The researchers conveniently control the robotic tractor's actuators and hydraulic system using a computer, mobile device, or tablet. Their work proves the viability of automated tractors for agricultural use. The next step is to collaborate with industry leaders to share knowledge about the technology and promote it.

Commercializing the technology could improve agricultural practices to overcome growing challenges related to our changing climate. Meanwhile, enhanced technology can help farmers work more sustainably and profitably while establishing a stable global food supply for our communities.

