New company is 'breaking the limits' with revolutionary electric vehicle that is half boat, half RV: 'Blending the lines of recreational mobility'

"It's impressive that this can serve as both a boat and an RV."

One Turkish company is "breaking the limits" of what a recreational vehicle can be, combining a caravan camper trailer and a boat into one futuristic vehicle, Electrek reported.

A car that can turn into a boat — known as an amphibious car — is something that most people would associate with James Bond movies. But the idea isn't actually as far-fetched as that. There are several amphibious cars that already exist in concept and even a few that exist in real life.

The Sealvan, as it has been named, is the first that doubles as a caravan trailer, "blending the lines of recreational mobility," as Electrek put it. And even better, the company offers an all-electric version as an optional add-on. Neither the price of the electric nor the standard version has been released yet.

According to the Department of Energy, switching from a standard gas-powered car to an electric vehicle saves around 10,000 pounds of air pollution per year. That number would be even higher when switching from an even more inefficient gas-powered RV to an electric version.





💡 Get money for home upgrades

Rewiring America makes it easy to get info about upgrading your home with tax credits. Sign up today to learn more about helping yourself while helping the planet.



By clicking Learn More, you agree to send your info to Rewiring America, who agrees to use it according to their privacy policy



As would probably be the case with any first-of-its-kind vehicle, the Electrek commenters were uniformly skeptical of how well the Sealvan might function out in the world.

"Unfortunately, while this looks kind of fine as a travel trailer, it looks pretty severely limited as a boat," wrote one commenter.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"It's impressive that this can serve as both a boat and an RV, but most machines that aim to bridge the gap between 2 established classes of machine end up being bad at both functions," wrote another.

This might end up being a "believe it when you see it" type of situation, or the Sealvan might end up existing simply as a novelty — but, either way, it's definitely cool to see the limits being pushed in terms of what an electric vehicle can be.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.