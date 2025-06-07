Innovative company unveils futuristic flying supercar that will hit market sooner than you think: 'Zero compromise'

It can drive at 124 mph on land, and fly at 155 mph.

By 2026, flying cars will no longer be part of futuristic visions; they could be readily available for purchase in the U.S.

After over 500 successful test flights and 30 years of development, Klein Vision's AirCar, a "roadable aircraft," is set to receive full certification by late 2025, according to New Atlas.

The AirCar looks exactly like what one might expect: it has four wheels, retractable wings, a propeller, and a large tail. Its design is sleek and modern, and it leans into the neoteric idea of flying cars.

The AirCar targets one of modern life's biggest challenges: long, congested commutes and the inefficiencies of short-haul flights.

It can drive at 124 miles per hour on land, fly at 155 mph, and has a range of up to 620 miles in the air and nearly 500 miles on the ground.

Drivers need only a standard license to operate it on roads, and pilots can take to the skies with a Private Pilot License.

Klein Vision's co-founder, Anton Zajac, told New Atlas that the company's goal was to "build a sports car that really behaves like a sports car, that really looks and drives like a sports car," but when it takes to the skies, it should behave "exactly like an aircraft with zero compromise."

While early models will be priced like private aircraft ($800K–$1.2M), Klein Vision hopes its roadable planes can eventually replace small aircraft and some short-haul flights.

The Aircar is powered by high-octane gasoline, but other companies, like Aska, have developed concepts for electric roadable aircraft that could hit the market eventually and allow for faster, more sustainable commutes.

While the innovation behind the AirCar is pioneering, the technology powering these roadable vehicles is not yet climate-friendly.

Unlike the AirCar, many eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft) run entirely on electricity, which makes them a more sustainable alternative with the potential to reduce both air and noise pollution in urban environments.

Even though Klein Air's roadable aircraft are ultramodern, they won't truly be futuristic until they're made with a sustainable mobility future in mind.

