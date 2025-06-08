United Airlines makes bold investment in startup that could transform future of air travel: 'Reinforces our momentum'

United Airlines announced its commitment to the future of air travel by investing in a sustainable aviation fuel company.

As reported by TravelPulse, United Airlines announced an investment in Twelve. The startup plans to create a low-carbon alternative fuel that is projected to produce up to 90% less harmful pollution than current aviation fuel.

While the startup's fuel plant is not yet operational, the concept shows a lot of promise. The fuel will be made by capturing carbon from the air and extracting hydrogen from water and then putting the elements through an industrial process that is similar to photosynthesis.

Twelve has already secured funding to build its plant in Moses Lake, Washington, where it expects to produce 50,000 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel every year.

Nicholas Flanders, the startup's co-founder and CEO, said, "United's Sustainable Flight Fund's investment reinforces our momentum at a pivotal moment as we move from innovation to implementation," per TravelPulse.

This is a great step toward reducing the harmful pollution produced by flying. According to Our World in Data, aviation is responsible for around 2.5% of global carbon dioxide pollution every year. This may not sound like a lot, but only around 11% of the world's population flies, a figure that is projected to increase as global salaries rise.

The development of sustainable aviation fuels will reduce harmful pollution and help the industry transition to a more sustainable future and meet net-zero targets.

Looking for alternative transport options is another way to reduce the impact of aviation. Taking trains instead of short-haul flights and reducing the number of private jets in the skies can contribute to lowering the harmful pollution produced by the industry.

