Alcoholic drinks giant to power its production sites with giant 'brick toaster' battery — here's why it's important

Our nightcaps could soon be going down even easier thanks to alcoholic drinks giant Diageo, which received up to $75 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to electrify operations.

As detailed by Electrek, Diageo will be replacing its natural gas boilers with heat batteries at its Kentucky and Illinois production sites.

To do this, the beverage company has partnered with Rondo Energy, which says it is committed to reducing carbon pollution by 15% in 15 years with its "brick toaster" system.

On its website, the Bill Gates-backed battery manufacturer explains that its energy-storage solution uses "electric heating elements, like those in a toaster or oven, to turn power when it's available into high-temperature heat."

That power can be drawn from clean-energy sources, such as solar and wind. Rondo points out that renewables cost less than dirty energy fuels in many regions, making it fair to wonder if reduced operation costs will eventually benefit consumers' wallets.

While the beverage industry doesn't typically get as much attention for its polluting ways compared to sectors like transportation or construction, it accounts for a surprising amount of human-generated carbon dioxide.

According to consulting firm Kearney, the beverage sector was responsible for 3.8% of all carbon pollution in 2021 and is not on track to meet its reduction goals.

"The lack of progress is not a reflection of the industry's reticence to change, but rather is evidence of exactly how tough a problem this is to solve," the firm wrote. Raw and packaging materials, operations, transportation, and consumption practices all contribute to the issue.

Enter Rondo Energy.

The company's brick toaster batteries, which can charge in just four hours, will eliminate almost 19,000 tons of heat-trapping gases from Diageo's facilities in Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Plainfield, Illinois, as reported by Electrek.

"The Rondo Heat Battery opens new opportunities for simpler cost reductions and deeper integration with renewable energy sources, and we're honored Diageo has chosen us to help them achieve their 100% renewable energy goal," Rondo CEO John O'Donnell said in a March 25 press release from the beverage giant.

"Today's announcement from the Department of Energy marks a milestone for our North American operations," said Marsha McIntosh-Hamilton, president of North America Supply, Diageo North America. "... Through our partnership with Rondo Energy we'll build a model that can be replicated across our supply operations in the U.S."

