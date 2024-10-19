The KIA EV3 is expected to arrive in the U.S. in 2026, but it will be worth the wait.

Kia's new electric car model is innovative, sustainable, and best of all, affordable.

Kia's keeping up with its competitors by launching new models for its EV3 SUV. All-wheel drive and grand tourer versions are joining the two-wheel drive for what Kia called its "most affordable EV yet," according to Electrek.

The five-seater vehicle promises an impressive all-electric range of nearly 400 miles, fast-charging from 10 to 80 in just 31 minutes, and an innovative, energy-efficient i-pedal, per Kia.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The EV3 also comes with a ton of additional features, like its AI assistant, wide-screen display, and indoor and outdoor vehicle-to-load. It even uses recycled plastics and other sustainable materials for accessories like the trunk liner, carpet, and seats.

The best news of all? It's affordable. The price varies slightly depending on model, but Kia aims for its new EV to cost $30,000 to $35,000. For what you're getting, this is a great deal.

EV prices are steadily dropping, and Kia's $30,000 price tag is closing the price gap between gas-powered cars and EVs. According to Kelley Blue Book, "the average transaction price for electric cars was $56,351 in September vs. gas-powered vehicles at $48,397."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

With less than $8000 difference in average price, don't forget about tax incentives, which can help with making your next car an electric vehicle.

Plus, you're saving big on gas costs, and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. Even though mining materials for lithium-ion batteries generates waste, it's still a far better option than the billions of tons of fossil fuels we'd dig up instead.

The Kia EV3 is expected to arrive in the U.S. in 2026, but it will be worth the wait. Kia vice-president Won-Jeong Jeong called the EV3 a "game changer," per Electrek.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.