Scientists raise alarm over troubling phenomenon that could reshape coastal communities — here's what you need to know

"Our flexible approach could be adapted for different … hazards, sectors or regions."

While it's no secret that the gradual rise in our global temperatures is melting Arctic ice sheets and raising sea levels, there is still some uncertainty regarding the actual risk level to coastal infrastructure. As a result, scientists and local policy advisors don't have all the required information or the confidence they need to make decisions when it comes to protecting their communities.

What's happening?

A team of U.K. researchers has developed a framework by which to incorporate "high-end" sea level rise projections — that have traditionally proven the most difficult to prepare for — into coastal planning decisions. While it doesn't directly address our warming climate or our higher waters, a November study published in the Earth's Future journal aims to help U.K. communities safeguard their vulnerable infrastructure as the problem intensifies in the coming decades.

The recent framework embraces worst-case scenarios that are plausible, if unlikely. It includes steps to consider cost assessments and risk-management options based on these high-end projections, and involves a "decision-gaming" approach for strategists to incrementally plan for sea level rise over time.

"Our flexible approach could be adapted for different climate hazards, sectors or regions," the study noted.

Although current official guidelines recommend that community managers work with 1.9 meters of sea level rise as a worst-case prediction for the year 2100, the new framework — designed by the U.K. Met Office and the nation's Environment Agency, and backed by up-to-date scientific evidence — suggests that decision-makers should consider prospective scenarios that are even worse.

Why are sea level projections concerning?

Developing adaptation strategies for sea level rise in coastal areas may be critical to protecting our communities in the near future, but the need for response techniques at all just goes to show that our climate change problem may be worse than we anticipated.

When pollution-heavy human activities trap heat within our atmosphere and drive up temperatures worldwide, our resulting ice melt is only a part of the problem. In reality, higher sea levels also mean increased flooding near the coasts, supercharged hurricanes, and even a greater risk of diseases from ancient microbes released from glaciers.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

While large-scale research projects and community-wide initiatives regarding coastal infrastructure can help mitigate the damage caused by rising sea levels, it doesn't hurt to take steps of your own to secure your home. If you're worried about flooding in your area, consider switching to clean energy — both to lower your household carbon footprint and to make your home more resilient in the face of power outages.

