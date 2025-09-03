Officials raise red flag on disturbing phenomenon that killed more than 100 hikers this summer: 'Too many'

There are ways for hikers to protect themselves.

Experts have pointed to the warming climate as a leading factor behind dozens of deaths in Italy's mountains over the summer.

What's happening?

Italy's national rescue organization, Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico, reported that more than 100 people have died in the country's high peaks since June, per Outside Magazine. That's an average of three deaths per day.

"Too many are treating serious alpine trails with the same casual mindset they'd bring to a stroll in the park," Maurizio Dellantonio, the head of CNSAS, said.

Hikers have been escaping warmer temperatures by traveling to the mountains, which has led to overcrowded hiking destinations. While many of the incidents have involved falls and illness, experts said the changing climate has also been a major contributor. Melting ice and permafrost can lead to rockfall and collapsing glaciers.

Why is the surge in hiking deaths important?

Not only do rising temperatures present dangerous conditions for hikers, but the environmental impact has become increasingly concerning. NASA scientists found that thawing permafrost can release microbes and chemicals that had been trapped in the frozen ground.

And while collapsing glaciers are an immediate danger to hikers, shrinking glaciers are an issue too, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Melting glaciers and ice sheets are the primary reasons behind sea level rise, which can exacerbate the threat of extreme weather, per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

While extreme weather events have always existed, human activities make them more powerful and dangerous. The burning of fossil fuels creates heat-trapping pollution that can increase temperatures, worsen health conditions, and harm communities that don't have access to proper heating and cooling systems.

What's being done about keeping hikers safe?

According to Outside Magazine, Italy's national rescue organization recommended that hikers take caution, use the correct equipment, and monitor the forecast before venturing out. However, finding ways to mitigate global rising temperatures is the best way to protect hikers in the long term.

Exploring critical climate issues can help consumers better understand the conditions and learn how to be part of the solution. Whether it be upgrading to an electric vehicle or modernizing a home, there are plenty of options for people to reduce their carbon footprint in an effort to protect the environment.

