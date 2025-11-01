Officials celebrate after building game-changing 'living shoreline': 'Multiple benefits'

The area has wowed local organizers with its "meticulous" planning and landscaping.

The shoreline of a dog walking island in western New York is looking a lot less rough thanks to a restoration project.

Buffalo Rising reported the appropriately-named Ellicott Island Bark Park in Erie County has undergone a major overhaul. The southern tip of the island has been transformed into a "living shoreline." The area has wowed local organizers with its "meticulous" planning and landscaping.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper stated that construction began in 2024 to address the severe coastal erosion along the island's southern tip. Several state and local organizations collaborated on the venture.

The coastal erosion resulted in sediment washing into the creek, harming plants and wildlife. The initiative protected the shoreline by erecting barrier rock reefs and floodplain terraces. This made it possible to reestablish native wetland plants to create a habitat for birds, small mammals, and pollinators.

Contour swales, strips of land that capture and filter stormwater before it enters the creek, protect the water quality. The project also stabilized water access to better deal with the high volume of foot (and paw) traffic. The natural approach means everyone wins: the environment, local wildlife, and the pooches who frequent the island.

"Working with nature when managing our shorelines is an important approach to achieving multiple benefits—cultural, ecological, and physical," explained Katherine Bunting-Howarth, the Associate Director of New York Sea Grant, to Buffalo Rising.

The park's revival is just one of many promising local initiatives taking place worldwide.

An army of dedicated volunteers transformed South London's River Wandle. Decades of conservation work in the Scottish Highlands are finally bearing fruit after 70 years of natural regeneration. That's happening as reforestation in Australia is rejuvenating the outback.

Such projects underscore the vital conservation work that takes place at the local level. Backing local environmental projects either with your time or a donation can have a huge impact on your community

In a statement at the park's grand opening, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka said, "Our communities deserve healthy and accessible waterways to live, work and play … Our proven Living Shorelines model and restoration methods continue to help restore these waterways and build resiliency for the coastal and climate challenges ahead."

