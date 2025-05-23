Car manufacturer unveils electric transformation of iconic vintage model: 'This project has been years in the making'

It was a combination of waiting for technology to reach that "sweet spot" and years of research and development.

Restomods are a growing part of the electric vehicle market. For those with the means, it's possible to combine the rugged aesthetics of classic cars with the energy efficiency and high performance of an electric vehicle.

Two companies are joining forces to launch a limited run of revamped Ford Broncos. As one of the makers, Icon, explained in the launch video, "this project has been years in the making." It was a combination of waiting for technology to reach that "sweet spot" and years of research and development.

As Inside EVs reports, with a sticker price of $449,000, it's not for the mass market yet, but it could lay the foundations for future developments. The futuristic look of an EV is not everyone's cup of tea, so restoring classic cars is a good way to broaden the appeal. It also shows that consumers can still have the best of both worlds.

While cost may be an issue for this particular car's potential customers, EVs are actually much cheaper and easier to run than a standard gas-powered vehicle. EVs require very little maintenance and cost, much less to charge as opposed to filling up with gas.

The extent of the savings will depend on several factors, but the U.S. Department of Energy suggests an average of up to $2,200 per year. Of course, those savings will be even higher if charged with solar. EnergySage's guide shows how to get the best deal, and could help you save up to $10,000 in installation costs.

The other massive plus for electric vehicles is the reduced environmental impact compared to gas-powered cars. Though the manufacture of an EV involves lithium mining and has a slightly larger initial pollution footprint, that evens out within the first year. A report by Reuters suggests that the break-even comes after about 13,500 miles. The longer the car stays on the road, the bigger the savings in harmful emissions. Adding more customizable options like this will only help speed up EV adoption in the long run.

