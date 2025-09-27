Driver shares honest thoughts after buying first-ever electric vehicle: 'I absolutely died when I walked out'

Americans may have a hard time moving past gasoline for reasons ranging from high upfront costs to low charging station availability, per the BBC. But some are able to find ways to reduce their gas usage, which will do our environment a whole lot of good.

This is the case for one Redditor, who was excited to share their brand new electric vehicle with the members of r/MachE.

"Just got my 2025 premium Mach E on Monday!" they said. "My first time ever having a brand new car — I absolutely died when I walked out & they had the bow on it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Behind that blue bow, there was a car designed to curtail heat-trapping air pollution from the transportation sector, which, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, made up the largest share of U.S. emissions in 2022.

While some have justifiable concerns over the extraction of critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel to produce an EV battery, gas is still worse. Swapping your internal combustion engine car for an EV can help reduce air pollution, which affects both your health and the environment, as it does not use dirty fuels.

And that's without mentioning the financial win: no more fuel to pay for and fewer maintenance costs.

The original poster isn't the only one who has chosen to drive an EV.

"Congratulations and I hope you enjoy it. I love mine," one Redditor on the thread commented.

"Good choice. I've had mine for a few months now and love it. I don't think I will buy a gas car ever again," another said.

"Nice. Get your home charger installed asap," a third user advised.

