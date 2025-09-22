Car experts share stunning video after giving modern upgrades to rare vintage vehicle: 'That is extremely impressive'

The global switch from traditional vehicles to electric ones continues, even in cars being rebuilt from the ground up.

TikTok user Jaunt (@jauntmotors), an Australian company specializing in electric conversions and system development, shared a video of a newly rebuilt and incredibly rare stainless steel Moke.

In the video, the narrator showed off the many upgrades to the vehicle and explained, "This is a super rare stainless steel Moke that we've rebuilt from the ground up and electrified, giving it more power and more performance."

It was an impressive rebuild, and the vehicle looked fantastic, causing other TikTokers to chime in with praise.

"That is extremely impressive, you should be proud of the build," one TikTok user commented.

Another person gushed: "Amazing, I am in love. Never been so impressed by a Moke until I saw this one. The craftsmanship is amazing."

It just goes to show that you can improve any car via electrification. In fact, electric vehicles tend to be much more affordable for car owners, since they allow them to save money on routine maintenance and gas.

EVs also offer health benefits, as they come with quieter engines, reducing noise pollution, as well as a lack of tailpipe pollution, making the air cleaner and easier to breathe.

While car battery production comes with a few concerns about possible pollution created during manufacturing and the impact mining for battery elements has on the environment, considering 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy is currently utilized each year, versus about 30 million tons of minerals used for clean energy yearly, the reduction in adverse environmental impacts is clear. Additionally, minerals can be reused, while dirty energy cannot.

Plus, those with solar panels at home can save even more by purchasing an EV, as charging with solar energy is far more affordable than using public charging stations. For EV owners who don't have solar panels but are interested in installing them, EnergySage has a free online tool that lets people quickly find and compare quotes from local installers and possibly even save up to $10,000 on installation.

Regardless of whether you rebuild a car and electrify it or purchase a regular EV, though, you'll reap the benefits.

