Nissan develops incredible method to make use of used EV batteries: 'Turning potential waste into valuable energy assets'

A new project at Rome's Fiumicino Airport is turning retired electric vehicle batteries into a game-changing clean energy solution.

EV Fleet World reported that Nissan has supplied 84 used Leaf EV batteries, previously bound for retirement, to help power a battery energy storage system at Italy's largest airport.

Together, these "second-life" batteries provide 2.1 megawatt-hours of energy storage, contributing to a 10 MWh system designed to work even more sustainably with power from a solar farm.

The system is part of the European Union-backed Pioneer initiative and aims to help the airport meet its sustainability goals by 2030. It's expected to generate 31 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity per year, reducing air pollution and ensuring a reliable power supply for airport terminals — even during peak demand.

The reused batteries, sourced from high-mileage EVs and warranty returns, are expected to last six or seven years at the airport, with full recycling at the end of their life cycle.

"Our team is involved in the technical integration of second-life batteries into the ESS, the simulation of battery lifespan, and providing warranties for their performance in the new system," said Soufiane El Khomri, Nissan's energy director for the company's Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania region.

"Just as importantly, once the batteries reach the end of their useful life on this project, we take full responsibility for their recycling," El Khomri continued.

Reusing EV batteries for this project not only extends their useful life before recycling the materials, but it also helps a major international airport transition toward renewable power. By pairing this system with solar energy, the airport can store excess energy and use it when it's needed most.

Such energy storage makes the grid cleaner and more resilient. With extreme weather and grid outages becoming more common, cities and businesses want solutions that can slash costs and pollution.

This project demonstrates the types of approaches that are possible to scale. Such projects also help reduce air pollution linked to respiratory problems, heart issues, and other health concerns.

El Khomri added: "We are turning potential waste into valuable energy assets. Our re-use strategy not only supports large-scale industrial projects such as Aeroporti di Roma's Fiumicino Airport, but also shows potential for use in the home such as backup during power cuts."

"As we continue to scale battery reuse and recycling, we are advancing our broader mission toward a cleaner, more energy-efficient future," El Khomri added.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





