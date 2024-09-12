Revolutionary extended-range battery technology transforms waste energy into power — here's how it could shape the future of electric vehicles

The groundbreaking technology is not only great news for electric vehicles but also for other applications, such as smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices.

A new breakthrough in battery technology could revolutionize power generation across industries, according to an article published in Interesting Engineering.

DEOGAM, an electric vehicle manufacturer based in South Korea, has developed a new battery technology that converts waste energy into usable power for extended range.

The company has begun field testing its new battery in 500 Hyundai Ioniq 5 taxis on Jeju Island in South Korea.

Thanks to smart engineering, DEOGAM's new battery utilizes energy harvesting, allowing devices to self-generate power from sources such as light, heat, and movement.

DEOGAM's idea for the innovative battery technology grew from its initial research aimed at discovering a faster way to charge electric buses. During the early development stages, the team found that the best solution was to capture and reuse energy that is often lost during travel.

Now, DEOGAM has created an electric energy recycling system that is a major step toward a more sustainable future. The groundbreaking technology is not only great news for electric vehicles but also for other applications, such as smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices.

"For instance, it could enable smartwatches and fitness trackers to generate power from body heat and movement," wrote Interesting Engineering. "In smartphones, screens could double as solar panels, prolonging battery life throughout the day."

Making the transition toward more sustainable forms of energy, such as electric energy recycling systems, also helps reduce the total amount of harmful, planet-warming pollution entering the atmosphere that exacerbates extreme weather conditions.

According to Interesting Engineering, if field testing with Hyundai is successful, DEOGAM intends to introduce the new battery technology in EU EVs by next April.

Moving forward, the company is also focusing on scaling production and partnering with device manufacturers with the goal of integrating its energy-recycling batteries into consumer products within the next two years.

