Side-by-side photos of wind power technology spark outrage online: 'Like comparing a Tesla to a wagon'

Wind power technology has come a long way since its humble water-pumping and grain-grinding roots, and it's a crucial component in a more sustainable energy future.

However, some people just love to stir the environmental conspiracy pot.

One Reddit user posted a side-by-side image in the r/conspiracy subreddit showing a vintage windmill next to a modern wind turbine, with text claiming to compare renewable energy technology from 644 A.D. to 2022.

The history books show that wind-powered water pumps were employed as early as 200 B.C., while wind-powered mills for grinding grain were first referenced as early as 644 A.D. in Persia.

The Reddit post also included the headline "Hundreds of years and trillions of dollars of research later and this is where we're at with renewable energy technology."

There's no real argument there, as it does show a modern wind turbine that's one of many designs developed over the years with considerable investment.

Solar and wind power have made up the majority of growth in renewable energy in recent years. That segment of the market is expected to grow from a 30% share to 46% by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.

Wind is expected to surpass hydropower in electricity generation by the end of the decade, trailing behind only solar power expansion.

Still, it must be noted that wind turbine advancements go beyond the traditional style shown in the photo. There are tiny portable versions, bladeless and silent rooftop models, and various innovative twists on the original concept to reduce energy and material costs.

"Once again, the wind industry has broken new installation records, despite more challenging macroeconomic headwinds over the last few years," said Ben Backwell, CEO of the Global Wind Energy Council, in its 2024 report.

"Wind is among the cheapest sources of energy in the world and one of the two sources of renewable energy that make up 95% of all global renewable capacity growth in this decade. It can offer high-quality power to consumers with a heavy baseload and ensure grid stability," added GWEC Vice Chair Girish Tanti.

The time and money spent on development have helped the world reduce its reliance on dirty fuels and shift toward more sustainable sources of energy.

Fortunately, the majority of commenters agreed that this was a nonsensical post and didn't bother to make any actual argument.

"[Do] you know how different [those] two things are outside vague visual similarities?" inquired one commenter.

Another declared that it was "like comparing a tesla to a wagon."

