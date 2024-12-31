Car buyer shares honest thoughts after test-driving 14 different electric vehicles: 'I've been ruined'

"I just need to decide which one I like best."

For those who have driven an electric vehicle, there is no going back.

One Redditor detailed this phenomenon, saying: "I've been ruined by testing electric vehicles."

They wrote in r/ElectricVehicles that they had tested 13-14 EVs before trying a 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid. Their reaction?

"Well, that was a disappointment," the poster stated. "I asked my wife how the acceleration was: she said 'pathetic' and we laughed.









"I guess I can't go back."

Commenters jumped on board, with hundreds sharing similar thoughts. Many were excited to talk about the ease of merging in an EV compared to having to wait for an internal combustion engine system to respond. Others praised the automobiles' silent operation, with one user describing it as "bliss."

"I bought one EV. I now have three," someone said. "No going back."

Another user added: "They are all pretty nice. I just need to decide which one I like best."

The most popular EVs in the United States are Teslas — by far. The Model Y is followed by the Model 3 and Cybertruck, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Honda Prologue, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are next, per Cox Automotive's third-quarter data. The Model Y is so admired, in fact, that it's more popular than any other SUV, car, or truck in seven states plus the District of Columbia, according to Edmunds.

This is hugely beneficial to the environment and drivers' wallets. EVs don't emit any planet-warming pollution when they're being driven, and their negative impact on Earth can be cut by two-thirds if they're charged with renewable energy from the sun or wind, for example. Recharging is much more cost-effective than refueling, too, with an EV saving you $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance, such as unneeded oil changes.

And then there are the advantages that are just icing on the cake.

"We still have an old minivan when we need the extra seats," one Redditor relayed. "Every time I drive it I think there is something wrong with gas pedal. Feels like mush."

