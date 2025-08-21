Automaker drops curtain on high-tech EV inspired by 'Bond film' convertibles: 'Fun, small British-style roadster'

Car experts have favorable views of the upcoming roadster.

British manufacturer RBW has blended the classic roadster with its new, high-tech electric vehicle. The RBW Roadster offers a showstopping ride with eco-friendly performance, joining a growing trend of automakers designing versatile electric models.

Electrek drove the "fun, small British-style roadster," deeming it "responsive" and "comfortable."

The hand-built convertible is not a classic car conversion. It's outfitted with modern safety features and a reimagined vintage body.

Alongside the retro gauges and steering wheel is a 9-inch touch screen. The latter has Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a backup camera.

The throwback inspiration is a step forward in EV production.

After a successful run in the United Kingdom, RBW is setting up manufacturing in Virginia. The company is now taking reservations for 2026 builds for its U.S. model.

Like all electric vehicles, the RBW Roadster produces zero tailpipe pollution. This is a huge benefit; the average gas-powered car spews over 5 tons of harmful carbon into the air each year.

Driving an EV also saves money on gas and routine maintenance like oil changes. Yet there is some concern over the environmental impact of battery manufacturing.

Batteries are a fraction of the damage caused by the fossil fuel industry. It extracts about 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels from the Earth annually. Unlike fossil fuels, the minerals that make up batteries are reusable. Plus, a Tesla Model 3 that's driven 13,500 miles, for example, is cleaner than a gas-powered Toyota Corolla.

The RBW Roadster is more of a "weekend" car than a high-powered EV. Per Electrek, the American RBW will have more power, improving its 0-60 mph time.

Cost savings of EV ownership improve when you install solar panels as well. Solar energy as fuel is often cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage makes it easy for you to compare vetted local installers and save up to $10,000.

Car experts have favorable views of the upcoming roadster.

The Robb Report praised its "balanced weight distribution," "low cabin," and "enhanced acceleration."

Motorwatt described its test drive as out of a 1960s "Bond film" with "21st-century sustainability."

