Public Storage using solar power in unique way: ‘It removes the barrier of costs associated [with] these projects’

A storage unit company has decided to put its roof space to good use, adding solar panel technology to produce pollution-free power.

Public Storage is looking to bring more than 130 community solar projects to sites in Illinois, Maryland, and New Jersey, providing sustainable power for its facilities and for local residents in low- and moderate-income households.

The company is looking to implement a subscription system, with residents able to sign up to receive discounted electricity achieved by the solar supply.

“This means underserved customers can benefit from renewable energy without the need to install solar panels on their property,” Public Storage wrote. “It also removes the barrier of costs associated [with] these projects.”

In total, Public Storage’s solar arrays are expected to cover an area of 4.5 million square feet and deliver power to 10,000 homes.

At one of the projects set for Maryland, the company is looking to bring 53 solar installations, which will provide enough power for 2,600 homes and could save residents a cumulative total of $1 million a year.

Community solar projects like this one allow local people to access the benefits of solar panels without needing to provide money upfront or take up space on their properties.

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, there were community solar projects in 39 states and Washington D.C. by the end of 2021, delivering more than 3,200 megawatts of sustainable power.

For those who have the finances and the space for their own domestic solar array, it is generally a worthwhile investment.

Forbes reported the average U.S. household spends around $125 every month on energy bills, and solar panels have the potential to save you up to $1,500 annually.

While there is an upfront cost for the technology in this case, the savings will add up as the years go by, with the system essentially paying for itself.

And that’s not to mention the pollution reduction. While electricity is one of the cleanest energy solutions based on the fact it produces zero pollution in use, dirty fuel is still required to generate it in the first place.

But no such problem exists with solar power, which uses light from the sun and converts it to energy.

