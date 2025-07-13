Researchers discover overlooked threat to health of pregnant mothers: 'Our study provides significant insights'

Researchers are showing how pollution may negatively impact the immune systems of pregnant people. A recent study suggests that reducing exposure to various air pollutants could play a notable role in protecting pregnant people and their babies.

What's happening?

As detailed in a study published by the journal Scientific Reports in May, researchers from the University of Grenoble Alpes and RTI International evaluated pregnant people after they were exposed to major components of air pollution — nitrogen dioxide, fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and the oxidative potential of PM2.5.

According to News Medical, which summarized the findings, the researchers documented immune shifts associated with personal exposure that "may influence maternal resistance to infections and fetal immune development."

It may be worth mentioning that the outlet noted that "as the study population may not be fully representative of all pregnant women, these findings should be interpreted with some caution." More than likely, however, this merely indicates a need for further research into the potential harms of air pollution, with a focus on especially vulnerable groups.

Why is reducing air pollution important?

Whether the source is wildfires, industrial facilities, gas-powered vehicles, gas stoves — or likely a compounding combination of all of these — polluted air is a global health threat.

The World Health Organization has estimated that 99% of the global population breathes air that exceeds its guideline limits for contaminants. And air pollution was found to be linked to 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, surpassing the number of deaths caused by tobacco products.

With maternal mortality also persisting as a massive problem, pregnant people already face a burden of health risks. WHO has estimated that in 2023 more than 700 women died from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth each day — that's one woman every two minutes.

Additionally, marginalized communities are disproportionately impacted by particle pollution exposure while also experiencing disparities in maternal and infant health.

All told, anything that can be done to counter serious threats to maternal health has the chance of improving the well-being of millions — maybe more.

What can be done about air pollution?

Reducing exposure to air pollution could feature as a major safeguard for health during the particularly vulnerable perinatal and neonatal periods.

"Our study provides significant insights into the impact of exposure to air pollutants, including oxidative potential of PM, on immune function among pregnant women," concluded the co-authors of the study.

"This crucial data can be instrumental in creating strategies to reduce the oxidative potential of PM2.5 and thus to mitigate the adverse health effects of air pollution."

Studies like this can help make strong cases for individuals, corporations, and governments to support systemic change and invest in effective solutions.

At the individual level, reducing the use of gas-powered cars by switching to an electric vehicle or using public transportation can help. And swapping out a gas stove for an induction stove can make a big difference in mitigating personal exposure to poor indoor air quality.

Cities all over the world are also making pledges to reduce their air pollution. But accelerating progress through resilient policies that enforce industrial emission limits and robustly fund the clean energy transition could be essential for at-risk mothers, infants, their families, and whole communities.

Support for programs that back efforts such as the shift to cleaner cooking stoves might be especially impactful for pregnant people and small children at home, with meal preparation sometimes a gendered responsibility.

