Columbia University scientists uncover massive health benefit of ditching this household appliance: 'They may pose a ... health risk'

"It is crucial … that they are not left behind in this transition."

Scientists at Columbia University found that ditching your gas stove for an electric induction one will reduce indoor air pollution by over 50%.

From the Mailman School of Public Health, the research was published in the Energy Research & Social Science journal.

The researchers' pilot project, "Out of Gas, In with Justice," evaluated the benefits of moving from gas to induction in affordable housing residential developments.

The study covered 20 low-income households in public housing buildings in the Bronx, New York. By continuously monitoring the homes for nine months, the scientists assessed the indoor air quality during and after stove usage.

The researchers discovered a 56% reduction in nitrogen dioxide air pollution. "In addition to contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, they may pose a respiratory health risk," the study stated.

All the study participants reported being pleased with the switch from gas to induction cooking, and none of them went back to gas even though they could have done so at no cost. In fact, the participants said their quality of life improved because they had less anxiety about gas-related fires.

Induction stoves are easy and affordable upgrades to bypass the dangers of gas stoves and the indoor air pollution they create. They cook food faster, are safer to operate, and are more cost-effective than traditional cooking appliances.

Lawmakers in numerous jurisdictions are supporting bills to ban gas stoves because of the safety issues and health risks they pose. The Columbia researchers cited evidence about even short-term nitrogen dioxide exposure leading to increased hospital admissions and emergency room visits due to worsening respiratory conditions.

Fortunately, low-cost induction options are available for people who rent apartments and live in public housing units. Plug-in induction burners, for example, start at about $50 and promote a healthier, cleaner kitchen.

"A green energy transition should prioritize electric stoves, which both reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the health of vulnerable populations," senior author Darby Jack said.

Co-author Annie Carforo added: "People of color and low-income individuals are more likely to live in smaller, older apartments that have poor ventilation, ineffective or broken range hoods and dated appliances that leak more gas. It is crucial for environmental justice that they are not left behind in this transition."

