Scientists sound the alarm after linking popular home appliance to cancer risk: 'Risks for the children are [approximately] 4-16 times higher"

New research shows that millions of Americans, especially children, may have higher cancer risks after being exposed to pollution from gas stoves.

According to a study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, gas stoves can elevate cancer risks in homes with significant stove usage and poor ventilation. The cancer risk from gas stove exposure is 1.85 times higher for children than adults.

Natural gas and propane stoves release the carcinogen benzene. Carcinogens are substances that increase the risk of cancer. According to NPR, 35% of homes in America use gas stoves despite the health and environmental dangers.

In the study, the researchers examined health risks in homes with gas stoves that emit the most benzene — specifically, "the top 5 % highest benzene-emitting gas stoves." This seemingly small fraction impacts roughly 6.3 million Americans.

The scientists measured the effects of low, medium, and high stove usage in both ventilated and non-ventilated conditions. Medium to high gas stove usage in homes with poor ventilation was revealed to "significantly elevate cancer risks."

Additionally, the researchers found that if ventilation isn't used, "the risks for the children are [approximately] 4-16 times higher than the common limit of carcinogenic effect for all four types of dwellings."

The scientists noted that high-efficiency vented hoods are decent options to reduce benzene exposure. They also said that addressing combustion-related indoor air pollutants in relation to human health should be a priority.

Induction ranges are safer alternatives to gas stoves. According to Consumer Reports, induction stoves are much better for indoor air quality, in part because they don't emit benzene, and are about three times more efficient than gas stoves. High-tech induction ranges also cook food faster than other stove options.

Switching to an induction range doesn't have to be expensive. Plug-in induction burners are great options for renters or folks who can't afford kitchen renovations. They can be purchased at a starting price of $50. Meanwhile, homeowners can get up to 30% off the cost of an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Taking advantage of the incentives could save homeowners thousands of dollars, but they may need to act sooner rather than later. The Trump administration announced its intention to cut back some energy-efficient policies. However, major IRA changes would have to be approved by Congress.

