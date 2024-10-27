Influential cities around the world are implementing a major policy change to tackle pollution — here's how it will affect your future

While these policies have encountered resistance and challenges, they have also proved to be successful when properly implemented.

The news has been full of stories about the dangers of our climate crisis, but across the globe, major cities are addressing Earth's air pollution and rising temperatures by creating impactful clean air zones, according to C40 Cities.

Policy changes and city infrastructure upgrades are improving how we travel, the air we breathe, and our future.

C40, a global network that includes almost 100 mayors of influential cities, is tackling the world's reliance on dirty fuels to make an impact on our well-being and that of our planet.

Some of the cities involved in C40 are Bogotá, Paris, Seattle, London, and Stockholm. The clean air zones they've created aim to reduce pollution from vehicles by encouraging walking, biking, and public transportation.

Since these zones prioritize people over cars, residents can breathe easier, connect with one another, and enjoy nature.

While clean air zone policies have encountered resistance and challenges, they have also proved to be successful when properly implemented.

London recently expanded its clean air zone, making it the world's largest, which has reduced nitric oxide pollution from vehicles by 424 tonnes (over 460 tons).

Some of C40's major cities have contributed to the organization's It's In the Air campaign since July 2024. The campaign was launched by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and emphasized how clean air zones can improve the lives and health of citizens.

The campaign ran for eight weeks and inspired action around the world. Communities hosted air-quality workshops and a variety of creative activities and events.

Johannesburg hosted tree planting events; Seattle put together a weekend of street closures to show residents ways to travel without a car; and Stockholm organized lung testing and clean air visualizations, building up to their launch of "the world's first zero emissions zone."

Polling of city residents by C40 revealed massive support for renovations of public spaces and streets that prioritize clean air and easier access to public transportation.

This wide network of international cities is creating a huge positive impact on people's health and the environment, proving that we can make significant progress toward a safer future starting from within our communities.

Hidalgo said: "Paris' collaboration with C40 mayors ahead of the Olympics demonstrated how cities can pass the baton to each other, join forces to combat the climate crisis and celebrate open, healthier, more liveable streets for everyone."

