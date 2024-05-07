Tesla sparks intrigue with video of new Powerwall product in action: 'Designed to operate in extreme environments'

The product has the power to help keep power flowing into houses and businesses in the event of grid power outages and climate emergencies.

Tesla has enhanced its Powerwall home energy storage product, and the company shared a video of the batteries functioning while submerged in water to advertise its upgraded capabilities

In a video posted to the company's YouTube channel, a woman walks past a Powerwall 3 sitting partially underwater in a fish tank. It then shows the Powerwall continuing to power kitchen supplies — a refrigerator, a stove, and a coffee machine — as well as a television and a lamp.

The video's caption says, "Powerwall 3 is designed to operate in extreme environments — including under water. Watch Powerwall 3 operate a variety of high-energy appliances all at once while submerged in two feet of water."

Teslarati reports that the Powerwall 3 launched in the United States in January and that the product has the ability to help keep power flowing into houses and businesses in the event of grid power outages and climate emergencies.





The Powerwall allows customers to store energy in large battery packs, which lets them maintain some independence from the traditional energy grid and control when they use energy reserves. This is especially helpful for homeowners with solar panels generating clean, non-polluting energy, as the power can be stored and saved for future use.

The Powerwall is only becoming more powerful and more accessible. Countries like Australia are offering government rebates to make the product cheaper for homeowners. A new webinar also revealed specs for updated versions of the product that will allow users to stack multiple units together for maximal efficiency and storage. The company had sold over 500,000 units of the Powerwall as of last June.

Users on YouTube expressed their enthusiasm for the Powerwall in the comments section.

"Perfect for surviving floods! This is awesome!" one user noted.

"My sunken ship was getting old, this new tank piece looks like a delight," someone else joked.

"The amount of change being driven by this company and still going unnoticed is amazing," a third user said.

