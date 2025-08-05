Officials issue warning amid concerning surge in ER visits for insect bites: 'I confess to being a little bit surprised'

Massachusetts health officials are raising the alarm over a notable uptick in emergency room visits linked to tick bites, including those from a species that had previously disappeared from the region.

What's happening?

According to the Boston Herald, state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown told the Public Health Council that tick-related ER visits this spring and early summer have outpaced the last three years.

"You may remember that there was a significant drought last year, which is not good for tick populations," Brown said, according to the Herald. "And so I confess to being a little bit surprised at the levels that we are seeing this year."

Three tick species in the state are known to pose health risks: the blacklegged tick (commonly called the deer tick), the American dog tick, and now, the lone star tick, which is staging a comeback on Martha's Vineyard and parts of southern Massachusetts.

Lone star ticks can trigger allergic reactions in some people, including hives, stomach issues, and even anaphylaxis.

Why are ticks a growing concern?

Ticks thrive in warm, humid environments, and the extended periods of high heat and milder winters brought on by our overheating planet are giving them a longer runway to spread. Experts at Upstate Medical University say that for this reason, the number of ticks and cases of the infections they spread have increased.

This year, counties such as Dukes, Nantucket, Bristol, and Plymouth are seeing the highest rates of tick-borne disease. Children ages 5 to 14 and older adults are especially vulnerable to illnesses like Lyme disease.

Nationwide, similar concerns are emerging. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently confirmed that the invasive Asian longhorned tick was found carrying the bacteria that causes ehrlichiosis. This is the first time this pathogen has been detected in this tick species in the U.S.

What's being done about these tick-borne illnesses?

The good news: You can take simple steps to lower your risk. Experts at the CDC recommend wearing light-colored, permethrin-treated clothing, using insect repellents with Environmental Protection Agency-approved ingredients, and showering promptly after spending time outdoors.

Check yourself and your pets thoroughly after time spent in grassy, wooded, or brushy areas. Pets can carry ticks inside and come into contact with your skin, so ask your vet about preventive medications.

Massachusetts has expanded screening for Powassan virus, a rare but serious tick-borne illness, to speed up diagnostics. While that's a positive step, prevention remains the best medicine.

As Brown noted, tick trends are deeply tied to environmental shifts, including changes in land use and rising temperatures. Continued awareness and early intervention can help reduce the burden of tick-borne illnesses as their territory grows.

