Researchers issue warning about heartbreaking consequences of tick infestations: 'The key thing is to find [them] early'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to stop the spread of tick-borne diseases is to reduce exposure.

Milder winters and prolonged warm periods are creating friendly conditions for ticks to thrive, and, of course, with more ticks come more diseases. Since we don't have Brad Paisley around to check us all for ticks, we have to be aware of these creepy-crawlers and the risks they carry.

In the state, two tick species are on the rise, and one is known to cause a red meat allergy, according to the Hartford Courant.

What's happening?

Researchers at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station collected more than 4,000 ticks from 40 locations across Connecticut during the spring, summer, and fall of 2024 and tested them for diseases.

The CAES recently released its findings as part of the 2024 active tick surveillance program, which provides insights into tick populations and tick-borne pathogens. According to the Hartford Courant, Megan Linske, an entomologist with CAES, said that the findings show lone star ticks and longhorned ticks are both spreading in population across the state, which is alarming.

Why does an increase in ticks matter?

Lone star ticks, mostly native to the Southeast portion of the United States, are not carriers of Lyme disease. Instead, they are known for their unusual ability to make some people develop a red meat allergy called alpha-gal syndrome, which triggers delayed reactions to ingesting red meat. Lone star ticks can also carry Heartland virus, which has no cure, and includes symptoms like fever, fatigue, nausea, and diarrhea.

Longhorned ticks are native to tropical environments in Asia and are considered an exotic species. They don't often bite humans, but according to Linske, there have been documented reports of them biting people in Connecticut. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the longhorned tick primarily impacts livestock but may also spread pathogens that affect humans.

While these two types of ticks are increasing, Linske said that the most collected species is blacklegged ticks or "deer" ticks, which are common spreaders of Lyme disease. Powassan virus, while much rarer, is also spread to people through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick. Initial symptoms of Powassan include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness, and the virus can lead to more severe diseases like encephalitis.

"The key thing is to find the ticks early," Linske said to the Hartford Courant.

What's being done about the increase in ticks?

Tick exposure can occur year-round, but ticks are most active between April and September. The CDC recommends taking preventative measures like wearing long sleeves and pants and using non-toxic bug repellent.

Since ticks flourish in warmer climates, it also helps to take action to curb the warming of the planet whenever possible. Find other useful info in this outdoor guide.

