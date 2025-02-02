Scientists make surprising discovery after analyzing genetic makeup of staple crop: 'We did not expect to find [this]'

A team led by UC Riverside scientists has landed on a breakthrough with potatoes that could not only cut down on food waste for spud-loving consumers but also even help out astronauts in space.

The findings were published in the journal Science and revealed how the team took aim at a chemical defense mechanism for potatoes against pests called steroidal glycoalkaloids (SGAs). SGAs are naturally produced by potatoes to protect against insects and are found most prominently in sprouting areas and the green parts of potato peels, per the news release.

"These compounds are critical for plants to ward off insects, but they make certain parts of these crops inedible," said study leader Adam Jozwiak.

Sunlight can cause SGA production even on harvested potatoes, rendering parts of them inedible. With that in mind, the scientists looked for ways to relocate these SGAs.

A protein called "GAME15" by the researchers is the key to unlocking these changes, as it produces SGAs and controls their spread. For potatoes, the SGAs can be sent to areas that wouldn't affect human consumption, like potato leaves. That comes with numerous benefits.

"You could store the potatoes in your kitchen and not worry about exposure to sun, which makes them produce more SGAs," declared Jozwiak. "And then you could eat them whenever you want, reducing food waste." Scientists can even go so far as to fully remove SGAs entirely, which is how they could play a role all the way out in space.

"For space farming, where every part of a plant may need to be edible, these findings are especially promising," Jozwiak noted. Maybe most remarkably, Jozwiak says the team discovered in its research that the "plant borrows from itself to create GAME15."

"We did not expect to find the plant hijacking protein it needs for the production of cell walls," Jozwiak admitted. Jozwiak cited this as evidence that "plants have evolved ingenious ways to balance growth, reproduction, and defense." Meanwhile, he touted the potential to build on this knowledge.

"Understanding these systems allows us to redesign crops to meet modern needs without compromising their ability to thrive," Jozwiak asserted.

The scientists' findings are encouraging, as potato farmers have faced challenging times in areas ranging from Europe to Pennsylvania, and Maine growers have even tapped lobster shells as a defense against disease. Challenging weather conditions also threaten spuds and are causing scientists to raise the alarm about the overall threats of global food insecurity.

There are numerous efforts to strengthen potatoes against these threats, including efforts that increase yield in hot temperatures. Another effort looks to create potatoes that can better absorb nitrogen and reduce fertilizer use.

The UC Riverside-led team's research can maximize harvested potatoes for regular consumers and even astronauts.

"It's exciting to think about how we can now significantly extend the shelf life of crops like potatoes and reduce food waste on Earth and beyond," Jowziak said.

