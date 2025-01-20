Scientists stunned after testing new method to fortify staple crop against extreme conditions: 'This work could have a huge impact'

"Our major food crops are under threat from climate change."

Scientists have created a modified potato plant that grows 30% more potatoes when temperatures rise — and they might help feed communities most affected by our warming planet, reported BBC.

A research team from the University of Essex discovered how to boost potato production by tweaking two genes that affect how plants process sunlight. Their findings were published in the journal Global Change Biology.

The modified potatoes maintained their nutritional value while growing better in hot conditions during field tests in Illinois. This marks significant progress in developing food crops that can handle extreme heat.

"The increase in tuber mass observed in our field trials shows the promise of improving photosynthesis to enable crops ready for warmer temperatures," said Dr. Katherine Meacham-Hensold, who led the research.

The team focused on photorespiration, a process plants use to turn sunlight into energy. Modifying this process helped potato plants save energy, leading to more growth even when stressed by heat.

This innovation arrives at a critical moment. Rising temperatures threaten major food crops worldwide, putting pressure on farming communities. The modified potatoes could help maintain steady food production in regions experiencing more frequent hot spells.

"Our major food crops are under threat from climate change and our work has now confirmed that strategies to increase thermotolerance will translate from model to food crops," said Dr. Amanda Cavanagh from the University of Essex, per the BBC. "This work could have a huge impact in the developing world and help safeguard crops for the people on the frontline of climate change."

The research team, which includes scientists from both the University of Essex and the University of Illinois, will next test these heat-resistant potatoes in different environments through multi-location field trials. Their goal is to verify the results across varied growing conditions before moving toward wider implementation.

