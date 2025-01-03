Scientists make game-changing discovery while studying poplar trees: 'This gene has the potential'

Researchers performing a genome-wide association study of poplar trees have discovered a key gene that can help boost crop height and biomass in a potential win for the biofuels and bioproducts sectors.

As Phys.org detailed in a recent report, the study was the result of a collaboration between the bioenergy teams at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

They've made headway in tracking down the gene that can supply the RuBisCO protein, which is essential for photosynthesis by capturing carbon from the atmosphere, helping plants to convert light into the chemical energy they need to prosper.

Hybrid poplars, which are a combination of different poplar species, are fast-growing, resprout easily, and have high pest resistance, making them a promising feedstock for biofuels. They also require less water and chemical inputs than other feedstocks, such as corn.

The team sampled a group of around 1,000 poplars placed in outdoor research plots, as the report explained. It was looking for candidates that had links to photosynthetic quenching, a process that regulates how the plants adjust to varying sun and shade scenarios.

"Historically, a lot of studies have focused on steady-state photosynthesis where every condition is kept constant. However, this is not representative of the field environment in which light can vary all the time," said Steven Burgess, an assistant professor of integrative biology at Illinois, per the article.

"Over the last few years, these dynamic processes have been considered to be more important and are not well understood."

The gene they discovered, called Booster, helps increase RuBisCO content and photosynthetic activity, resulting in 37% taller plants during greenhouse studies.

Further investigation found that Booster also helped increase thale cress biomass and seed production, giving hope that it could trigger higher yields in other plants as well.

"It is an exciting first step, although these are small-scale experiments — and there is a lot of work to be done — if we can reproduce the results on a large scale, this gene has the potential to increase biomass production in crops," Burgess added, per the report.

These revelations could bolster the output of biorefineries that produce more sustainable transportation fuels since their renewable product is chemically equivalent to dirty fuels like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, according to a report by Washington State University.

If the Booster gene is found to be compatible with other crops, this finding could work toward further securing crop yields and increasing food security in the face of a changing climate.

Similar studies have already found other key solutions in protecting crops from rising temperatures and the resulting droughts. Breakthroughs include ways to increase seed fertility, slow down crop aging, and methods to safeguard plants against searing heat.

