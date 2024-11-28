Scientists take major step forward on quest to slow crop aging — here's how it could transform our food system

"They are just small molecules that should not be very complicated to produce on a large scale."

An international team of researchers has discovered the connection between peptides and plant aging, offering a potential safeguard against food insecurity.

Peptides are molecules made up of short chains of amino acids, and scientists have discovered that the peptide SCOOP10 accelerates aging while SCOOP12 suppresses it, as a Utrecht University report explained via Phys.org.

The aging process, also called senescence, is a natural function for plants that is usually seen when green leaves turn yellow. In general, this is beneficial for plants, as it helps them store and recycle nutrients for future growth, as the report detailed.

However, changes to the climate have been forcing premature aging in some plants, which can affect crop yields and ultimately, our food supply.

"Aging is triggered by most environmental stresses, such as drought, high temperatures and high salinity of the soil. Under these conditions, the plants use senescence as an escape mechanism to recycle nutrients," Nora Gigli-Bisceglia, a Utrecht University plant biologist involved in the research shared in the report.

"Also, older tissues undergo senescence to protect the younger leaves. Ultimately, prolonged exposure to stress leads to excessive senescence and to plant death. Due to climate change, crop plants are increasingly experiencing such environmentally stressful conditions."

The test involved Arabidopsis thaliana, a plant known as thale cress, which is a member of the mustard family and commonly used in experiments.

Heat stress has already been shown to weaken those plants' immune systems, but experiments in genetic engineering have shown promise in that respect.

To control aging, the theory is that plants could be sprayed with SCOOP12 or another similar peptide, and it could prolong a crop's lifespan. However, as Phys.org conveyed, the spraying of peptides on crops is not a common practice.

"This is not because the peptides are harmful, but simply because they are expensive," Gigli-Bisceglia explained in the article. "But if spraying peptides became something that is done by everybody, the prices might drop. They are just small molecules that should not be very complicated to produce on a large scale."

Human-caused carbon dioxide pollution has already resulted in soil imbalances, leaving the soil micronutrient-poor in some areas.

Extreme weather conditions, such as heat waves and droughts, are affecting crops, as well as the agricultural labor force, with some scientists predicting a drop in productivity in the coming years.

That makes research like this so important, helping to improve crop resilience and longevity, in order to protect our food supply as we strive towards a greener future.

Cindy McCain, executive director of the UN World Food Program, has offered strong support for endeavors that provide long-term solutions to address food supplies.

"We have the technologies and know-how to end food insecurity — but we urgently need the funds to invest in them at scale. WFP is ready to step up our collaboration with governments and partners to tackle the root causes of hunger, strengthen social safety nets and support sustainable development so every family can live in dignity," said McCain.

