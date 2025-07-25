Experts face lawsuit after attempting to warn about looming health threat: 'Silencing scientists is really hurting communities'

"They don't have access to the information that they need to make evidence-based decisions."

A turf maker sued four scientists who planned to discuss the health risks of synthetic turf fields. The lawsuit thrust artificial turf and its links to dangerous chemicals into a high-stakes public debate.

What's happening?

When four experts planned a seminar to highlight the potential dangers of artificial turf, they were quickly shut down by Polyloom, an artificial turf manufacturer, reported The New York Times. Polyloom sued the experts before they held the seminar. The complaint stated that if the seminar happened, the experts would "assert false and misleading statements that will cause Plaintiff irreparable reputational harm."

In a countersuit, the experts claim that Polyloom simply wanted to silence them. "Silencing scientists is really hurting communities because they don't have access to the information that they need to make evidence-based decisions," said Sarah Evans, an assistant professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and one of the experts involved in the suit.

Why is artificial turf concerning?

Artificial turf makes yards look tidy; there's no doubt about that. However, beneath its aesthetic appeal lies a significant risk to human health and the environment. Artificial turf contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), toxic chemicals that can increase cholesterol, decrease birth weight, contribute to cancer, and have numerous other health effects.

A 2024 study found that soccer players walking off an artificial turf field had up to twice as much PFOS — perfluorooctane sulfonate, one of the most dangerous "forever chemicals" in the PFAS family — on their skin as they had before they played on the field.

Artificial turf also contains microplastics, which can leach into soil and water. Like PFAS, microplastics don't break down easily in the environment or the body. They are also linked to numerous health conditions, like heart attack and stroke.

Artificial turf also replaces natural grass and ground cover with a heat-absorbing layer of plastic and toxins. Fewer flowers mean fewer places for bees and butterflies to get food. Plus, the super-hot surface amplifies the heat island effect, which creates hotter temperatures in urban areas than in their nearby areas, forcing residents to rely more on air conditioning and thereby driving up energy bills and planet-warming emissions.

What can I do to avoid using artificial turf?

Homeowners and businesses may opt for artificial turf over natural grass if they believe it is easier to maintain. However, despite being marketed as low-maintenance, artificial turf still requires regular rinsing and cleaning. It can even stain from spills and debris. Plastic also degrades under UV light, so it may require regular infill replacements, which could counteract the benefit of not mowing.

Instead, use natural alternatives that fit seamlessly into your native landscape while still offering a soft, low-maintenance play surface and year-round curb appeal. For example, you can upgrade your yard with a native lawn, rain garden, or xeriscape, which soak up stormwater, stay cooler underfoot, and give pollinators a steady food supply.

Scientists are also working on developing better turf alternatives, such as turf that offers improved irrigation and cooling effects, potentially aiding in urban cooling.

Until those innovations prove truly safe and affordable, sticking with living plants remains the simplest way to keep your family cool and chemical-free while saving water and maintenance costs.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.