Homeowner shares mesmerizing photos of unconventional front yard: 'It's totally indistinguishable'

"It sure does look similar to waterwise gardens here."

One homeowner stirred the interest of American gardeners by showing off xeriscaping designs from the other side of the world.

"South Africa xeriscape," the original poster announced, sharing seven photos of the garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post appeared in r/xeriscape, a community dedicated to low-water gardening techniques. Xeriscaping makes use of stone, gravel, mulch, and native and water-wise plants to create landscaping that is both beautiful and low-maintenance. Once installed, xeriscaping is cheap to maintain, and it benefits the environment by aiding in water conservation.

In this case, the photos show a yard with a clear focus on succulents. Much of the area is covered in low-growing clusters of Cotyledon, aloe, Cyphostemma, and other distinctive desert plants. They're arranged among rocks and around a larger palm tree, with a few beds of flowers as well, creating a varied and fascinating tapestry of greenery.

Commenters were interested in a new perspective on xeriscaping, though it also held a lot that was familiar.

"If this is in South Africa, it's totally indistinguishable from the landscaping in Southern California," said one commenter. That makes sense, given the climate similarities.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Californians LOVE using succulents in gardens," affirmed another user. "They are perfect for sharing too."

"With this garden, the focus is mostly on southern African plants though, but there are some American ones in there, like yucca," the original poster explained. "There were some agaves too, but we got rid of those to stick a bit closer to the theme."

"It sure does look similar to waterwise gardens here; I've still got lots of them but mine aren't as photogenic," said a commenter. "Enjoyed seeing the photos of your nice succulents."

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

If you'd like to install water-wise landscaping of your own to save money and help the environment, check out The Cool Down's guide to rewilding your yard.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.