Researchers make remarkable breakthrough that could transform common household product: 'Opens up new avenues'

Researchers at the University of Bayreuth have unveiled a promising new approach to developing high-performance plastics — one that could strengthen polyester materials and make them far easier to recycle.

The study, published in Angewandte Chemie, found that integrating fluorine into certain polyesters speeds up polymer-chain formation and leads to tougher and more versatile polyester polymers.

Recoverable fluorination makes these longer chains accessible, allowing their chemical, thermal, or mechanical properties to be tailored, expanding polyester's possible applications. This process also allows them to degrade more easily compared to conventional polyesters.

According to the University of Bayreuth, this process also offers a resource-efficient approach, given that the fluorine component, which is still useful, can be recovered through a chemical recycling process.

The breakthrough addresses a longstanding challenge. While polyesters can be recycled, these materials often struggle under heat or mechanical stress, so manufacturers often turn to conventional plastics when they need durability.

A review in the Alexandria Engineering Journal noted that synthetic biopolymers and bio-based polyesters are emerging as potential alternatives to nonbiodegradable packaging. But it also pointed out that their higher cost, plus their weak mechanical strength and low heat resistance, hold back wider adoption.

That choice contributes to a growing waste problem, with many everyday items — from packaging to textiles — ending up in landfills or the environment because they can't be recovered in a practical or cost-effective way.

Polyesters already play a major role in daily life, but the study points to meaningful opportunities to reduce plastic waste.

If scaled, this approach could help reduce plastic waste and potentially lower disposal costs for businesses and municipalities, making it easier for people to dispose of items safely and affordably while protecting themselves from pollution risks.

Fewer littered plastics would also reduce the human health and ecosystem risks associated with plastic pollution.

"Our findings demonstrate how targeted molecular modifications can fundamentally alter the properties of plastics. Integrating fluorine into the polymer structure opens up new avenues for developing sustainable and high-performance materials that could meet both environmental requirements and industrial standards," said Prof. Dr. Alex J. Plajer, who led the research team.

Individuals also play a role in addressing plastic waste. Choosing reusable bags or plastic-free options for everyday items offers alternatives that generate less trash.

