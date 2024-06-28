Materials company develops 'game-changer' thermal battery that could revolutionize chemical recycling: 'The largest thermal battery project to date'

"Our work with Eastman illustrates how innovation and collaboration are essential to address great world challenges."

A new plant in East Texas will tackle two problems at once: polyester waste recycling and producing zero-carbon heat.

Eastman announced it will build its second molecular recycling facility, which will feature thermal batteries, Chemical Industry Digest reported. The Longview plant will join another in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The company will receive up to $375 million from the Department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations for the project, per the outlet.

The heat batteries, made by Rondo Energy, are made from metal coils and bricks, CID stated. They will transform on-site solar energy into heat at temperatures over 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,832 degrees Fahrenheit).

"The brick batteries can store massive amounts of heat for up to 24 hours with very little loss," according to CID, and the heat can be delivered on demand, per the Rondo website.

"Our work with Eastman illustrates how innovation and collaboration are essential to address great world challenges," Rondo CEO John O'Donnell said. "Years of innovation and development by Eastman in molecular recycling combined with Rondo's expertise in thermal batteries have delivered a moment where these technologies can be deployed together at large scale."

The batteries will allow Eastman to recycle polyester and produce new materials with 90% less pollution than facilities that use dirty energy sources such as oil, gas, and coal. PepsiCo is one brand that has signed on to the venture; it will use more sustainable packaging products from the facility.

Eastman's molecular recycling technologies give value to waste by breaking it down into molecular building blocks so it can be reused, according to its website. This creates an "infinite life span" for materials that would otherwise become trash.

It works with soda bottles, colored and opaque plastic, polyester clothing, and carpeting. Eastman uses glycolysis or methanolysis to "unzip" the polyester into its basic monomers. This depolymerization enables the synthetic fiber to be reused without degradation.

"This can be a game changer for addressing both the plastic waste crisis and the climate crisis at the same time," said Sandeep Bangaru, vice president of Eastman's circular platform. "We're taking a leadership role in building the largest thermal battery project to date in our industry."

To take individual-level steps that are similar to this industrial-scale innovation, you can evaluate your recycling options. Effective methods of reducing and reusing waste include supporting circular brands, selling unwanted things instead of throwing them away, and trading in old electronics for store credit.

