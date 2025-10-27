Company rolls out incredible technology set to transform the national grid: 'Reliable, efficient, and future-ready'

A major electronics manufacturer in India has launched a new product to support utility-scale solar energy projects, according to PV Magazine.

Polycab's new UT Series 350-kilowatt three-phase string inverter is a big upgrade, as its current lineup tops out at 125 kW. The new UT Series inverter can handle up to 20 amps of direct current from the solar panels per string. Full specifications and details can be found in Polycab's solar catalog.

"Polycab's UT Series inverter is engineered to enhance profitability, grid reliability, and operational efficiency for large-scale solar installations," Polycab said, per PV Magazine. "It is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, advanced efficiency technologies, and robust weather resilience. The system ensures maximum energy yield from every solar panel while lowering operational costs and enhancing long-term performance."

Inverters are critical parts of solar energy production. They turn the direct current created by solar panels into alternating current, which can be used by home electronics or fed back into the grid.

Solar energy adoption is especially important in India, where coal power continues to grow. By providing a viable alternative, solar power can displace coal and reduce atmospheric pollution. Such pollution exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as floods, droughts, and heat waves. These have had a direct effect on Indian farmers, but they also carry steep housing and ecological costs worldwide.

Smaller-scale solar also helps to nudge things in the right direction while saving homeowners on monthly utility bills. If you're keen to enjoy the economic benefits of solar power while being kinder to the environment, EnergySage has a free online tool that can connect you to vetted local installers. With their expertise in credits and rebates, homeowners can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Polycab is aiming to deploy its new inverters in large-scale solar projects in Tamil Nadu, a southern state of India. Solar power isn't the only renewable sector growing in the area. Tamil Nadu has recently been host to large-scale wind energy projects, too.

"This launch reflects our larger vision of becoming a complete end-to-end partner in India's clean energy transition, empowering businesses and communities with reliable, efficient, and future-ready solar solutions," said Polycab CEO of global export Anurag Agarwal, per PV Magazine.

