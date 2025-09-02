Amazon strikes massive deal that could transform its operations: 'Forward-thinking'

Amazon Web Services has partnered with clean energy solutions provider Gentari to invest in wind energy. According to an article by Renewable Energy Magazine, a Power Purchase Agreement between Amazon Web Services and Gentari has been signed.

Both companies agreed to collaborate in 2023; however, this PPA commits them to delivering an 80-megawatt wind power project in Tamil Nadu, India. They are aiming to have it in action by mid-2027 and expect to generate 300,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually.

Not only is renewable energy known to be better for the planet, but it can also help make energy cheaper for people. Who would complain about spending less on energy bills?

The National Grid claims that "solar and wind energy are now the most affordable sources of new electricity in 82% of the world."

Moving toward a more self-sustainable model of energy production, such as wind farming, can also create more stability for a country's electrical grid. In the transition to clean energy, new jobs will be created for the local community and help boost the economy.

Renewable sources of electricity help energy providers move away from relying on dirty fuels, which are known to be harmful to the health of people and the planet. Research by Harvard University links pollution to respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems, cancer, reproductive and developmental impacts, and even an increased risk of premature death.

Moving toward energy sources that cause fewer health issues can only be a step in the right direction for a cleaner, safer future. Enormous companies like Amazon getting behind a greener option is heartening to see.

The managing director of Amazon Web Services over much of Southeast Asia, Jeff Johnson, commented per Renewable Energy Magazine: "We're proud to work with forward-thinking organisations like Gentari who share our commitment to both technological advancement and environmental stewardship."

He added, "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing practical, scalable, and clean energy solutions – vital for Asia and the world's move towards a low-carbon future."

