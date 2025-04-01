Researchers make alarming discovery about widely used products: '[They] can act as a trojan horse'

"The potential for pollution — and resulting serious harm to people and wildlife — greatly concerns me."

A commonly used substance that long had been thought to pose no health risks may actually be more dangerous than previously believed, according to a study.

What's happening?

The Green Science Policy Institute, via Phys.org, provided details of a study published in March in the Nature Sustainability journal. It determined that polymers, which are very large molecules, can break down into smaller chemicals that are harmful to both humans and the environment.

"Our study suggests polymers can act as a trojan horse for toxic chemicals," Da Chen, senior author and scientist at Jinan University in China, said. "They are added to products as inert large molecules, but over time they can degrade, exposing us to their harmful breakdown products."

The researchers tested two polymeric brominated flame retardants (polyBFRs) and found that they broke down into a litany of smaller molecules, which were then tested for toxicity in zebrafish. They "showed significant potential for causing mitochondrial dysfunction and developmental and cardiovascular harm," according to the Green Science Policy Institute.

The researchers then sought evidence of these smaller molecules in the environment and "detected them in soil, air, and dust," with the highest levels being "near electronic waste recycling facilities."

"Widespread use of these polyBFRs in electronics may result in exposures when these products are manufactured, when they're in our homes, and when they're discarded or recycled," Miriam Diamond, study co-author and professor at the University of Toronto, said.

"Since it is suspected that production volumes are very high (the chemical industry does not disclose the volumes), the potential for pollution — and resulting serious harm to people and wildlife — greatly concerns me."

Why is this important?

According to an article available from the National Library of Medicine, polymers "are found almost in every material used in our daily life," with the list of products made from these molecules being "almost endless."

In addition to warning against polymers used in flame retardants, the study detailed the dangers of polymers used in consumer products, including in per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS are considered "forever chemicals" because they don't break down readily in the environment and have the potential to accumulate in our bodies. Many are unknowingly exposed to these chemicals, which are linked to serious health implications, including an increased risk of cancer, fertility issues, asthma, and thyroid disease.

The Green Science Policy Institute noted that PFAS polymers "have been put into textiles, including children's uniforms, food packaging, and cosmetics." While producers of PFAS have pushed for exemption from regulation, the researchers maintained that it's crucial to avoid the whole class of these toxic chemicals.

"To escape regulation, flame retardant and PFAS producers are increasingly pivoting to polymers for use in everyday products," Arlene Blum, co-author and executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute, said. "As a result, problematic polymers emit toxic small molecules from products we touch, sit on, wear, and keep in our homes. Regulators need to close this loophole to protect consumers — especially children — from the possibility of serious chemical harm."

What's being done about this?

In order to reduce your exposure to potentially toxic chemicals, it's important to be mindful of the products you purchase and how they are made. It's worth it to explore companies with eco-friendly practices as researchers continue to find ways to protect the public from this growing issue.

