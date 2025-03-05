Report finds dangerous health risk lurking in everyday clothing item: 'Skin exposure poses similar health risks as ingesting'

One approach is to be mindful of the brands and types of clothing you purchase.

An everyday clothing item could present an underlying danger due to the detected presence of harmful chemicals.

What's happening?

According to EHN.org, a report from the environmental wellness blog and community Mamavation revealed that seven out of 14 bras tested "have detectable levels of fluorine, an indicator of toxic PFAS."

PFAS are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they effectively do not break down in the environment and can accumulate in our bodies.

Mamavation had previously conducted a study released in 2022 that found evidence of PFAS in sports bras from popular brands such as Adidas, Champion, and Nike. The latest study included everyday bras in a range of sizes, materials, and support levels, with testing conducted by an EPA-certified lab.

Any clothing that had more than 10 parts per million (ppm) of fluorine was flagged for the possible presence of PFAS, and the bras that were found to have detectable levels of fluorine ranged from 16 ppm to 49 ppm.

Brands with the highest levels of detectable fluorine included Fruit of the Loom, Nuudii, and Woobilly, while bras from Bali Intimates, Cottonique, Honeylove, Leading Lady, Molke, Playtex, and Shapermint were among those with the lowest levels.

Why is this important?

The potential presence of PFAS in bras is just one of many examples of how the general public can be exposed to these chemicals without even knowing it. Continued exposure to PFAS could have dire consequences, as certain PFAS have been linked to several health concerns, including cancer, fertility issues, and increased risks of asthma and thyroid disease.

EHN.org noted that it remains "unclear what exposure to PFAS through clothing means for humans." However, it cited lab research from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health that determined "PFAS skin exposure poses similar health risks as ingesting some of these chemicals via food or water."

What's being done about this?

While the findings from the Mamavation report didn't directly prove that bras contain PFAS, fluorine is a "strong indicator" that the chemicals are present, according to EHN.org. Both Mamavation and EHN.org are part of "an ongoing effort" to identify PFAS in common consumer products, and there has already been evidence that the chemicals are present in everyday items such as workout and yoga pants, toilet paper, condoms and makeup.

If you're looking to avoid coming into contact with PFAS, one approach is to be mindful of the brands and types of clothing you purchase. Exploring secondhand markets or trusted labels with transparent manufacturing practices can be a great way to stay stylish while minimizing exposure to harmful substances.

